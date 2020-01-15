Kabengele posted 25 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 32 minutes for the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers in the team's 112-102 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday.

The rookie first-round pick hasn't been able to find consistent playing time at the NBA level, so expect him to continue to make regular trips to Agua Caliente throughout the season. The 22-year-old has typically performed well during his time with the G League club, averaging 17.3 points, 9.2 boards, 2.1 blocks, 1.7 triples, 1.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.3 minutes across 16 appearances.