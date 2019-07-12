Kabangele provided 15 points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 83-80 win over the Kings in the LAs Vegas Summer League.

Kabangeke struggled with his shot a bit on Thursday, but he continues to make his presence known under the basket on defense. He's amassed 31 rebounds so far in Summer League action, and the first-round pick's skills on both ends of the floor put him in the upper echelon of rookies participating in the Summer League.