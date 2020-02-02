Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Healthy inactive Saturday
Kabengele (coach's decision) was inactive for Saturday's 118-106 win over the Timberwolves.
When the Clippers recalled Kabengele from the G League early in the past week, the rookie was believed to be nursing a shoulder injury. However, the fact that he wasn't included on the injury report ahead of either Thursday's loss to the Kings or Saturday's game suggests he's healthy again. The first-round pick isn't likely to be a consistent member of coach Doc Rivers' rotation at any point in 2019-20.
