Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Impresses with 21-point double-double
Kabengele registered 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a block across 25 minutes in Saturday's 93-87 win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The Clippers' 2019 first-round pick made a splash in his debut with the Clippers. The news of Paul George and Kaehi Leonard coming town will no doubt dampen his chances of seeing significant time at forward, however. While it's likely that he will make the roster, the injection of two All-Stars at his position will likely restrict the Florida State product to a reserve role.
