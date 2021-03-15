Kabengele won't be available for Monday's game against the Mavericks after entering the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

Kabengele was also held out of Sunday's 135-115 loss to the Pelicans for the same reason. He didn't make the trip with the Clippers to Dallas, so he can also be expected to sit out Wednesday's rematch with the Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The 2019 first-round pick hasn't been a regular part of head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation this season.