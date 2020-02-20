Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Logs double-double in G League
Kabengele posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in Wednesday's G League win over Stockton.
Kabengele started the second half back in the G League but performed well as the game leader in rebounds. He's scoring 19.2 points per game in 19 contests with Agua Caliente this season to go with 9.3 boards.
