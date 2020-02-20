Play

Kabengele posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in Wednesday's G League win over Stockton.

Kabengele started the second half back in the G League but performed well as the game leader in rebounds. He's scoring 19.2 points per game in 19 contests with Agua Caliente this season to go with 9.3 boards.

More News
Our Latest Stories