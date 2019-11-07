Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Moved to G League
Kabengele was assigned to the G League on Thursday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Kabengele has appeared in just three games for the Clippers this season, tallying three points and one block across six minutes. He'll benefit from some more consistent run with Agua Caliente.
