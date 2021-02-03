Kabengele is currently averaging 1.2 points across 13 games played with the Clippers.
The second-year center hasn't been apart of the Clippers' rotation yet this season, as he continues to be buried on the team's depth chart. Kabengele's best outing so far came Dec. 27 against Dallas when he posted a season-high five points and two rebounds in 15 minutes of action.
