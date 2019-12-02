Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Notches double-double
Kabengele scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and totaled 12 rebounds, one block and one steal during Friday's G League loss to Stockton.
Kabengele started and played 34 minutes in the contest. He's averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds across six games with Austin this season.
