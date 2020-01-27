Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Nursing shoulder injury
Kabengele did not play in Saturday's G League win over Northern Arizona due to a shoulder injury.
It's unfortunate timing for Kabengele, who had been on a run of five straight games with at least 23 points. He'll try to return at home Tuesday against Sioux Falls.
