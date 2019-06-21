Kabengele was selected by the Clippers with the No. 27 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Kabengele was voted the 2018-19 ACC Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 21.6 minutes. His shot-blocking upside and potential three-point shooting ability (36.9 percent from three on 65 attempts last season) make him a prototypical modern NBA center.

