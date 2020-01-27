Kabengele (shoulder) was recalled by the Clippers ahead of Tuesday's tilt the Lakers, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

It's unclear if the rookie center, who's nursing an unspecified shoulder injury, will see the court Tuesday or if the call-up was merely for additional big-league practice reps. In all likelihood, the explanation is more towards the latter as Kabengele's seeing just 4.4 minutes across 10 appearances on the year.