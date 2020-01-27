Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Recalled by Clippers
Kabengele (shoulder) was recalled by the Clippers ahead of Tuesday's tilt the Lakers, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
It's unclear if the rookie center, who's nursing an unspecified shoulder injury, will see the court Tuesday or if the call-up was merely for additional big-league practice reps. In all likelihood, the explanation is more towards the latter as Kabengele's seeing just 4.4 minutes across 10 appearances on the year.
More News
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Massive effort powers G League win•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Double-double for G League club•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Returns to G League•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Brought back from G League•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Returns from G League•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...