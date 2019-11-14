Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Recalled from G League
Kabengele was recalled from the G League ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Pelicans, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
On the second half of a back-to-back, it seems like the Clippers might want some extra depth available. Kabengele has appeared in three NBA games this season, totaling three points, one rebound and one block in six minutes.
