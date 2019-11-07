Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Rejoins Clippers
Kabengele was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Kabengele's most recent stint in the G League lasted less than a day. He'll likely be available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, though he seems unlikely to play.
More News
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Moved to G League•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Yet to have impact•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Grabs nine boards in win•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Swats four shots in win•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Second straight strong performance•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Impresses with 21-point double-double•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.