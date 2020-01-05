Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Returns from G League
The Clippers recalled Kabengele from the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Sunday, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Kabengele will rejoin the parent club after tallying 12 points (5-20 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes Friday in Agua Caliente's 112-109 loss to the Maine Red Claws. He'll be available for the NBA team's matchup with the Knicks on Sunday, though he's uncertain to be featured in coach Doc Rivers' rotation.
More News
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Back to G League•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Summoned to big club•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Sent back to G League•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Notches double-double•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Recalled from G League•
-
Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Sent to G League•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.