The Clippers recalled Kabengele from the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Sunday, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Kabengele will rejoin the parent club after tallying 12 points (5-20 FG, 0-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes Friday in Agua Caliente's 112-109 loss to the Maine Red Claws. He'll be available for the NBA team's matchup with the Knicks on Sunday, though he's uncertain to be featured in coach Doc Rivers' rotation.