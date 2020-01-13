Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Returns to G League
Kabengele was assigned to the G League on Monday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Kabengele will return to the G League after failing to see the court in Sunday's loss to the Nuggets. He's struggled to find consistent minutes with the Clippers so far this season and is averaging just 2.9 points in 4.4 minutes per contest.
