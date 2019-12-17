Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Sent back to G League
Kabengele was assigned to the G League's Agua Caliente Clippers on Tuesday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kabengele's last NBA action came nearly a week ago against the Raptors, and he logged just three minutes in that contest. He'll get more work with Los Angeles' G League affiliate.
