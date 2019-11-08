Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Sent to G League
Kabengele was assigned to the G League on Friday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Timesreports.
Kabengele will join Agua Caliente since the Clippers don't have another game until Monday. The rookie first-round pick has three points, one rebound and one block in his three appearances (six combined minutes) this season.
