Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Summoned to big club
Kabengele was recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Kabengele has bounced between the Clippers and their G League affiliate this season, appearing in nine games for each team. He's averaging just 4.1 minutes with Los Angeles, however, compared to his 33.1 minutes with Agua Caliente, so he doesn't figure to play much of a role during his time with the big club.
