Kabengele totaled 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and an assist across 23 minutes in the Clippers' 90-72 win over the Wizards in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday.

Kabengele continued his strong summer league play, pulling down seven boards and flashing his upside as a defender with four swats. The first-round pick has already shown grit and determination in his short time with Los Angeles - two traits that will play well on this Clippers team.