Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Yet to have an impact
Kabengele failed to record a stat on one minute during Wednesday's 110-96 loss to the Clippers.
Kabengele played one minute in garbage time Wednesday, much the same as he has done all season. He had himself a nice Summer League but is yet to carve out any sort of promising role with the full-time squad. There is definitely a fantasy-friendly game in there somewhere but he would likely need an injury to open up a sizeable enough rotational spot.
