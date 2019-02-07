Clippers' Michael Beasley: Dealt to Clippers
Beasley, along with Ivica Zubac, was traded to the Clippers on Thursday in exchange for Mike Muscala, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
In a two-for-one deal, the Lakers opened up a roster spot for the buyout market while the Clippers acquired a young asset in Ivica Zubac. It's not exactly clear how Beasley will fit into the equation basketball-wise, and it seems possible he'll be bought out.
