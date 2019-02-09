Beasley was officially waived by the Clippers on Saturday, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Beasley was traded by the Lakers to the Clippers along with Ivica Zubac in exchange for Mike Muscala on Thursday. The Clippers were expected to waive Beasley following the trade, as Zubac was the primary reason for the move. The journeyman power forward will now look for a new opportunity with a team looking for quick offense off the bench.