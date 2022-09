Devoe signed a non-guaranteed training camp contract with the Clippers on Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Devoe was signed by the Clippers as an undrafted free agent back in June, and he'll remain with the team for training camp ahead of the 2022-23 season. In his final season at Georgia Tech, Devoe averaged 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals across 34.5 minutes per game.