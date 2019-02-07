Clippers' Mike Muscala: Not playing Thursday
Muscala is listed as out for the Clippers' game Thursday against the Pacers.
After being acquired from the 76ers on Wednesday, Muscala, Wilson Chandler (quadriceps) and Landry Shamet won't be able to report to their new team on short notice in Indiana. Instead, look for Muscala and Shamet to meet up with the Clippers in Boston and log some practice time Friday before potentially debuting Saturday versus the Celtics. Chandler isn't expected to suit up for Los Angeles until after the All-Star break while he recovers from a right quad strain.
