Clippers' Mike Muscala: Traded to Clippers
Muscala was traded to the Clippers on Wednesday along with Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler (quadriceps), two future first-round picks and two future second-round picks in exchange for Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Muscala had been filling a backup role in the Philadelphia frontcourt for much of the season, but he could get a look as the starting center in Los Angeles with Marcin Gortat offering limited production in that capacity. Even if Muscala does move into a top-unit role, Montrezl Harrell still stands to fill the bulk of the minutes at center, thereby placing a cap on Muscala's upside. Muscala's contract is also set to expire at the conclusion of the season, so the Clippers may not be incentivized to hand extensive playing time to a player who could be headed elsewhere this summer.
