Clippers' Mike Scott: Agrees to contract with Clippers
Scott agreed Monday to a one-year contract with the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Scott was a reliable reserve for the Wizards last season, averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 18.5 minutes. The 6-foot-9 big man has the ability to provide depth at both power forward and center, while he can also stretch the floor with a respectable three-point stroke. Last season with the Wizards, Scott knocked down 40.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. Despite the change in scenery, Scott's role likely won't change much. He'll battle for minutes behind Tobias Harris and Marcin Gortat in the frontcourt, with his biggest competition for minutes likely being Montrezl Harrell.
