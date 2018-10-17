Clippers' Mike Scott: Cleared to play in opener
Scott (undisclosed) will be available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
Scott was held out of the preseason finale, but there was never an indication the injury was serious. He's set to come off the bench Wednesday.
