Scott totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 preseason victory over Denver.

Scott saw 25 minutes of playing time Tuesday, second only to Jerome Robinson. While Scott was able to contribute in a number of areas, it appears as though he is going to find it tough to earn enough minutes moving forward, to give him any real fantasy value. He would need a number of injuries to other guys to boost his stocks and so he should be left well-alone in standard leagues at this stage.