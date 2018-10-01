Scott contributed zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Sunday's 110 -91 preseason win over the Sydney Kings.

Scott's inaugural game with the Clippers didn't do him any favors. He'll be in a battle for second-unit minutes with Montrezl Harrell moving forward, and if Sunday's game was any indication, Harrell is easily the front-runner. Scott will likely not see the kind of usage he enjoyed as a reserve for the Wizards last season.