Scott totaled nine points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 123-99 loss to Toronto.

Scott saw some additional run Tuesday as the Clippers were blown out by the Raptors. He managed to pull down a season-high 11 rebounds in 20 minutes, adding nine points. Despite being a part of the nightly rotation, he is simply to far down on the depth chart to warrant a roster spot in almost any format.