Scott put up six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes Thursday in the Clippers' 123-120 overtime loss to the Lakers.

With double-digit minutes in three straight contests, Scott appears to have recaptured his spot in the rotation as a second-unit forward. Scott has only shot 42.9 percent from the field in those contests and could be one of several players that sees his minutes take a hit once Danilo Gallinari (back) returns to action. Gallinari will likely remain out for the Clippers' next game Saturday in Detroit, but he could be ready to go for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday in Toronto.