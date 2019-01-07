Scott supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in eight minutes during Sunday's 106-96 win over the Magic.

Scott has seen single-digit minutes in consecutive contests, and in three of the last five tilts. Apart from the first two games of the 2018-19 season, during which he saw a combined eight minutes, Scott had earned double-digit minutes in 32 games in a row prior to this recent stretch. Regardless, he's only worth a look in the deepest leagues.