Clippers' Mike Scott: Snags six boards in 13 minutes
Scott finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and six rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 96-86 loss to the Grizzlies.
Scott struggled offensively but made an impact on the boards. He hasn't reached double figures in scoring since posting a season-high 18 points back on Nov. 19, and he has now gone scoreless in two of the last eight contests. Scott's modest minutes and statistical contributions limit his value to the deepest leagues.
