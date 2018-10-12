Clippers' Mike Scott: Won't play Thursday
Scott has been ruled out for Thursday's exhibition against Maccabi Haifa due to a minor injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Coach Doc Rivers stated that Scott's injury isn't serious, so the Clippers are likely holding him out as a precaution in a meaningless preseason contest. He's expected to be ready for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Clippers' Mike Scott: Far from spectacular Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Mike Scott: Goes ice-cold in debut with new team•
-
Clippers' Mike Scott: Agrees to contract with Clippers•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Collects 20 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Available Saturday•
-
Wizards' Mike Scott: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...