Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Appears on track to play Monday
Teodosic (foot) appears on track to play Monday against the Raptors, according to NBA on ESPN associate editor Law Murray.
The Clippers have not officially revealed Teodosic's status for Monday's contest, but teammate Wesley Johnson said after the team's shootaround that "it's (going to) be fun to have him back out there," so it would seem that Teodosic will take the floor. Expect final confirmation, one way or another, to come shortly.
