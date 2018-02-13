Teodosic will come off the bench in his return to the lineup.

Teodosic will be returning from a two-game layoff due to a foot injury, though it appears the Clippers will bring him off the bench initially behind Austin Rivers. Whether this is simply because Teodosic is fresh off an injury or for matchup concerns is yet to be determined, so there's certainly a chance Teodosic reclaims a starting role come Wednesday's tilt with the Celtics. Either way, fantasy owners may want to temper expectations for Teodosic in his return.