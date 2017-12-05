Teodosic (foot) is expected to return in 2-to-3 games, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.

Teodosic has been sidelined since the second game of the season with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but was able to practice with the Clippers' G-League affiliate earlier this week and is now nearing a return for the big club. A timetable of 2-to-3 games would mean Teodosic could potentially be back for Saturday's game against the Wizards or Monday's matchup with the Raptors, though his practice availability the rest of the week will be a better indicator for whether or not he'll ultimately be given the green light.