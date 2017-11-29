Teodosic (foot) continues to make improvement in his recovery and is expected to return within the next 5-to-10 games, Arash Markazi of ESPN reports.

Teodosic has been sidelined since Oct. 24 after suffering a foot injury following just two games. He's slated to miss at least four more and will then have his first opportunity to return Dec. 9 against the Wizards. That being said, if it's on the longer side of the updated timetable, Teodosic may remain out until a Dec. 18 game against the Spurs, though either way Teodosic should be back within the next two-to-three weeks. With Patrick Beverley (knee) done for the season, Blake Griffin (knee) potentially out for two months and Danilo Gallinari (hip) struggling with injury as well, Teodosic will be a welcomed addition back into the lineup and will likely be relied upon to add some play-making ability offensively with so many key players on the sidelines. Look for another update on Teodosic once he's cleared for full-contact practices.