Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Doesn't practice Friday
Teodosic didn't practice Friday due to a hamstring injury, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The decision to sit Teodosic out is being called precautionary, so there doesn't appear to be cause for concern. Still, he should be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's preseason action against Minnesota.
