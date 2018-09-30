Teodosic (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's preseason opener against Minnesota, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

Teodosic has been dealing with a hamstring injury suffered earlier this week in practice. Being a meaningless game Wednesday, it's likely that the Clippers will be cautions with Teodosic and hold him out. If the Serbia native is inactive Wednesday, expect to see a larger backup role from point-guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.