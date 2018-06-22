Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Faces added competition in backcourt
Teodosic will face added competition in the backcourt following the Clippers selection of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Teodosic's first season in Los Angeles was marred with injury, as a lingering plantar fascia issue in is left foot limited him to just 45 games. That didn't keep him from seeing significant playing time when available, however, and the 31-year-old finished the campaign averaging 9.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 25.2 minutes. That said, Patrick Beverley is returning from a season-ending knee injury and the Clippers selected 6-foot-6 point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with their first pick in the draft, so Teodosic is far from guaranteed the same role he saw as a rookie. Teodosic is currently sitting on a $6.3 million player option for the 2018-19 season and he's yet to indicate whether he'll opt in or out.
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks•
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Ruled out Friday•
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Out Wednesday, to be reevaluated Thursday•
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Exits Tuesday's game with sore foot•
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Scores 15 points in start•
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Fizzles in Sunday's start•
