Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Finds shot Sunday
Teodosic registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.
While Teodosic didn't pass especially well, he found his shot Sunday after scoring a combined four points over the team's first two preseason affairs. Teodosic's flashy passing often gets the most attention, it's his abilities as a long-range shooter that help make many of his passes possible. It will be interesting to see if he can balance the two skills during the Clippers' final two preseason contests.
