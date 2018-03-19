Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Fizzles in Sunday's start
Teodosic drew the start at point guard and went for six points (2-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and three assists across 23 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Teodosic was inserted back into the starting lineup in a move that sent Lou Williams back to the bench, but he offered only modest contributions while logging the fewest minutes of any member of the first unit. The 30-year-old was coming off a 12-point, four-assist performance against the Thunder on Friday, so the downturn in a starting opportunity was undeniably disappointing. The veteran guard's reputation as a prolific shooter in Europe hasn't quite translated over to the NBA game on many occasions this season, as Teodosic has only hit double digits in the scoring column in 17 of 40 contests and surprisingly has yet to hit the 20-point mark.
