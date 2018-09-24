Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Fully recovered from plantar fascia issue
Teodosic said Monday that he's at 100 percent heading into training camp after battling a plantar fascia injury for much of last season, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points reports.
In his first NBA season, the veteran point guard showed flashes of what made him one of the biggest stars in Europe, but he was limited to just 45 games due in large part to an ongoing bout with plantar fasciitis, an injury that typically requires extended rest to fully heal. At Monday's media day, the 31-year-old said he's fully recovered as he enters his second year with the Clippers. Teodosic figures to be in the regular guard rotation, but he may have difficulty playing enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant in most leagues, given that the Clippers also have to find time for Patrick Beverley, Avery Bradley and Lou Williams, in addition to lottery picks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson.
