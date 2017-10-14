Teodosic will be rested by the Clippers for their final preseason matchup against the Lakers on Friday, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Teodosic accumulated eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 23 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason win over the Kings, and there is no surprise the team is opting to rest several of their rotational players on the second night of a back-to-back set. The 30-year-old rookie has impressed during the preseason with his passing abilities, but it remains to be seen how it will translate to the regular season. However, he should get plenty see of opportunities to begin the year, starting with next Thursday's regular season opener versus the Lakers.