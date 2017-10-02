Teodosic led the Clippers with eight assists off the bench in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raptors.

Doc Rivers went with Patrick Beverley and Austin Rivers as the starting backcourt, but Teodosic played 25 minutes off the bench and flashed the passing ability that made him one of the best players in Europe. Teodosic, who signed a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the Clippers in July, missed all five of his field goal attempts but turned in a few highlight-reel passes leading to easy baskets for Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. The 30-year-old will likely begin the season as the backup to Beverley, an infinitely better defender, but look for Teodosic to be a significant rotation player right away, who could provide excellent per-minute assist production for fantasy owners.