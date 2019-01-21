Teodosic (coach's decision) was a healthy inactive for Sunday's 103-95 win over the Spurs.

Even with the Clippers down three rotation players (Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams and Luc Mbah a Moute) for the start of their four-game road trip, there wasn't room in the rotation for Teodosic, who didn't even dress for the contest. Teodosic hasn't played since Dec. 15 and has already expressed an interest in returning to Europe after the season concludes. He'll continue to collect paychecks for the amount remaining on his $6.3 million salary for 2018-19, but the Clippers won't have any incentive to hand minutes to a 31-year-old who isn't part of their future beyond this season.