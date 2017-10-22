Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Injures foot, will not return
Teodosic suffered a left foot injury and will not return to Saturday's game against the Suns, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Teodosic will have a couple of days to get ready for the Clippers' next game Tuesday at home against Utah.
