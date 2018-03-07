Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Modest production in loss
Teodosic went for nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pelicans.
The Clippers' starting backcourt of Teodosic and Austin Rivers generally underwhelmed from an offensive standpoint compared to some of their teammates, but the former helped round out his overall line with some decent production elsewhere relative to playing time. The 30-year-old arrived in Los Angeles from the VTB United League in Europe this offseason with a well-earned reputation as a silky-smooth shooter and above-average scorer, but that hasn't exactly translated to the NBA game thus far. A reduction in usage compared to what he previously enjoyed is partly to blame, but Teodosic's mediocre shooting (40.9 percent success rate from the field) has certainly played a part as well. Factoring in Tuesday's production, he's averaging 9.4 points, 49.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds across 25.2 minutes in 34 games (30 starts).
